* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 22 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity national financial inc-on march 17, digital insurance, inc and certain units of onedigital entered into amended and restated credit agreement
* Fidelity national financial - pursuant to amendment, maturity date of facility was changed from march 31, 2020 to march 17, 2022 - sec filing
* Fidelity national financial - pursuant to amendment revolving commitments under credit agreement were increased from aggregate of $160 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.