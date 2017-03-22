March 22 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fidelity national financial inc-on march 17, digital insurance, inc and certain units of onedigital entered into amended and restated credit agreement

* Fidelity national financial - pursuant to amendment, maturity date of facility was changed from march 31, 2020 to march 17, 2022 - sec filing

* Fidelity national financial - pursuant to amendment revolving commitments under credit agreement were increased from aggregate of $160 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: