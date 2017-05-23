May 23 Fidelity National Information Services
Inc:
* FIS to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting Business
to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
* Says CD&R to acquire 60 percent equity interest; FIS to
retain 40 percent
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - FIS will
receive cash proceeds of $477 million
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says FIS
expected the consulting business to contribute $0.11 – $0.12 to
second half 2017 adjusted EPS
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - CAPCO to
become an independent company
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - Russ Fradin
to serve as chairman of independent CAPCO company, Lance Levy
to continue as CAPCO CEO
