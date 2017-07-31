FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr
July 31, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc:

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 15.3 pence per share

* HY revenue of 177.6 million stg versus. 158.3 million stg last year

* HY pretax profit of 25.4 million stg versus. 22.2 million stg last year

* HY EPS of 48.2 pence

* Interim dividend per share of 15.3 pence

* Expect that 2017 constant currency revenue growth will be around levels that co saw during 2016

* Believes that global nature of its trading platforms means that co will be less susceptible to Brexit effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

