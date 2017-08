Aug 1 (Reuters) - FIDUCIAL REAL ESTATE SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M REVENUES IN LINE WITH FORECASTS, LEADS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL TARGET OF CONSOLIDATED SALES OF AROUND EUR 72 TO 73 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2w2LI6P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)