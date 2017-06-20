BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Yogaworks Inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
June 20 Fidus Investment Corp:
* Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock
* Fidus Investment Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock
* Fidus Investment Corp says public offering price was set at $16.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.