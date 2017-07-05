BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 Field Solutions Holdings Ltd:
* Announces execution of a binding heads of agreement to acquire assets of Australian National Telecom Pty Ltd
* Initial consideration of $1.3m - $1.5m will be in form of cash and script over 3 years based on performance
* Acquired business is expected to be accretive to earnings and contribute revenue in excess of $2.4 million in FY18 after synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.