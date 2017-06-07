BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
June 6 Fieldex Exploration Inc
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
* Says at closing of reverse take-over, Fieldex's corporate name will be changed
* Fieldex Exploration-letter of intent provides in order to effect reverse take-over, co will amalgamate or merge with idénergie & become renewable energy co
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India