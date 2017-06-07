June 6 Fieldex Exploration Inc

* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company

* Says at closing of reverse take-over, Fieldex's corporate name will be changed

* Fieldex Exploration-letter of intent provides in order to effect reverse take-over, co will amalgamate or merge with idénergie & become renewable energy co