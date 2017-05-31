BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
May 31 Fiera Capital Corp:
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
* Fiera Capital Corp - John Valentini has been appointed executive vice president, global chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company