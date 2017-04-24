GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera Capital reports march 2017 preliminary assets under management
* Says reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of $122.1 billion as at March 31, 2017
* Fiera Capital says compared to December 31, 2016, increase in AUM as at March 31, 2017 mainly attributable to market performance and client inflows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.