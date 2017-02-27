UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc
* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. Appoints richard stockinger ceo
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - promotes danny meisenheimer to chief operating officer
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - names stacey rauch chairman of board
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - stockinger served as president and chief executive officer of benihana inc. From 2009 to 2014
* Fiesta restaurant group - for past four months, committee of board of co carefully evaluated a range of strategic alternatives potentially available
* Fiesta restaurant - following review of information provided by company, no potential counterparty presented a final proposal to acquire fiesta
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - "board concluded that company should suspend sale evaluation process"
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - board also affirmed its previously stated position that it will not pursue spin-off of taco cabana brand at this time
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - will not pursue a divestiture of taco cabana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources