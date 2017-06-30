UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management - no definitive agreement has been reached, there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - is in discussions regarding a potential sale transaction regarding its bdc investment advisory business
* Fifth Street Asset Management - BDC Investment advisory business includes management of Fifth Street Finance and Fifth Street senior floating rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.