MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 30 Figtree Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement with existing shareholders
* Deal for consideration of RMB20.0 million
* Vibrant group, holding Co of Singapore Enterprises, is also a joint venture partner subscribing for a 31% stake in Pucheng for consideration of RMB31.0 million
* Purchase consideration represents approximately a 9.05% premium over share of net asset value of Pucheng
* Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of group for current financial year ending 31 December 2017
* No service contract is proposed to be entered into between company and any such person. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.