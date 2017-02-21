UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Fila Korea Ltd :
* Says top shareholder is changed to Yoon Yoon Soo and other affiliates from KB Asset Management
* Says Yoon Yoon Soo and other affiliates are holding 20.1 percent stake in the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/D20giI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources