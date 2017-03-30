March 30 (Reuters) -

* Filament - received $15 million in new venture financing, bringing its total funding to $21.8 million

* Filament - new round was led by verizon ventures and bullpen capital

* Filament - proceeds from round will be used to scale hardware manufacturing

* Filament- director Patrick Walsh, who led investment for Intel Capital, is joining Filament's board of directors with the transaction

* Filament-New investors include Intel Capital, Jetblue Technology Ventures, CME Ventures, Flex Technology Accelerator Program Lab Ix, Backstage Capital