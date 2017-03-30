March 30 (Reuters) -
* Filament - received $15 million in new venture financing,
bringing its total funding to $21.8 million
* Filament - new round was led by verizon ventures and
bullpen capital
* Filament - proceeds from round will be used to scale
hardware manufacturing
* Filament- director Patrick Walsh, who led investment for
Intel Capital, is joining Filament's board of directors with the
transaction
* Filament-New investors include Intel Capital, Jetblue
Technology Ventures, CME Ventures, Flex Technology Accelerator
Program Lab Ix, Backstage Capital
