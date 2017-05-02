BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Filinvest Development Corp
* Refers to news article entitled “Filinvest allots P40b for bank, property spending” posted in manilastandard.net
* Confirms that article in manilastandard.net posted on April 28, is correct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials