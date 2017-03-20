BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Filinvest Land Inc
* 2016 net income 5.35 billion pesos
* 2016 total revenues 19.50 billion pesos, 7% higher than recorded in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement