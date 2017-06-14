BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International posts FY profit attributable HK$5.967 mln
* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million
June 14 Fima Corporation Bhd:
* Expects government in Kabupaten Nunukan to allow PTNJL to operate its plantation operations until final judgement by courts
* Court delivered an oral judgment and dismissed the application filed by the co's Indonesian unit, PT Nunukan Jaya Lestari
* Unit PTNJL will file an application to the court of appeal to appeal against the decision of the state administrative court Source text (bit.ly/2szY3R7) Further company coverage:
June 22 Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday. "We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.
* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited