Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
April 6 Fimalac SA:
* FY consolidated net income group share 60.6 million euros ($64.54 million) versus 1.58 billion euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 26.5 million euros versus 13.1 million euros year ago
* Dividend per share: 2.10 euros
* Board decided to reduce the company’s capital (made up of 26,140,000 shares) by cancelling 1,440,000 treasury shares, representing 5.51 pct of the total capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.