BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Biogen Inc
* Final phase 3 study data show Spinraza(nusinersen) significantly improved motor function in children with later-onset spinal muscular atrophy
* Presymptomatic infants continued to achieve motor milestones generally consistent with normal development in new interim data analysis in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group