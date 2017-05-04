BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Charles Pettit as an executive director
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
May 4 Financial Engines Inc
* Financial Engines reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $114.1 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $487 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Financial Engines Inc - As of March 31, 2017, assets under management were $144.4 billion and assets under contract were $1.11 trillion
* Financial Engines sees 2017 GAAP net income in range of $56 million to $58 million and 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in range of $158 million to $162 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $81 million fully subscribed on day 1- exchange data (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.