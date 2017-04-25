April 25 Financial Institutions Inc-

* Financial Institutions Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income of $27.0 million increased $2.3 million, or 9.2%, as compared to q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: