Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Financial Institutions Inc-
* Financial Institutions Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income of $27.0 million increased $2.3 million, or 9.2%, as compared to q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)