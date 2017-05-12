BRIEF-Shanghai Jinjiang Int'l Travel bought A-shares of Bank of Communications for 123.5 mln yuan
June 19 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
* Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd. reports 12.29 percent passive stake in Global Self Storage Inc as of April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2raxiPT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 19 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.
* Acquisition Of Property In New Jersey, 3 Miles From New York City