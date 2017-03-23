BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 23 Financiere Moncey SA:
* FY net profit group share EUR 4 million versus EUR 116 million year ago
* FY operating loss EUR 0.3 million versus EUR 0.4 million year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 44 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
