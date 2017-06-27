Banks help European shares as ECB talk dominates, offsetting tech slump
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 27 FINANSINSPEKTIONEN:
* SWEDBANK ROBUR FONDER AB BUYS 4.5 MLN SHARES IN BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB
* RAISING STAKE TO 9.69 % IN THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn on Wednesday indicated Republican leaders want changes to their draft healthcare legislation completed this week so lawmakers could review the revised plan over next week's congressional recess.
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic