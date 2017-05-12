BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 FINANZAS E INVERSIONES VALENCIANAS SA :
* Q1 NET LOSS 35,000 EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 6,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 32,000 EUROS VERSUS 31,000 EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.