May 26 Finbond Group Ltd:

* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer

* Says RVF will make a mandatory offer to acquire all issued finbond shares other than those beneficially owned by Excluded Finbond shareholders

* RVF shall offer to acquire all offer shares from offeree shareholders for cash offer consideration of 2.91 rand per offer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)