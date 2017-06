June 23 Finbond Group Ltd:

* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017

* Finbond Group Ltd - shareholders will be entitled to elect to receive capitalisation share issue alternative of 2.20812 for every 100 ordinary shares