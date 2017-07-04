July 4 FINCANTIERI SPA:

* GE POWER AND FINCANTIERI ACHIEVED SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE FOR CO-DEVELOPMENT OF NEW EMISSION CONTROL SOLUTION TO REDUCE POLLUTION IN MARINE INDUSTRY

* AGREEMENT FOLLOWS PREVIOUS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES FROM LAST SEPTEMBER

* AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED BY SANDRO DE POLI, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GE ITALY AND GIUSEPPE BONO, CEO OF FINCANTIERI Source text: bit.ly/2sJ0zR7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)