BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Fincorp Investment Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 372.9 million rupees versus 349.2 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group profit before tax 89.3 million rupees versus 207.3 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2r6Z0fC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: