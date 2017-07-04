BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA:
* BOARD APPROVED LAUNCH PROJECT AIMED AT CONSTITUTION OF A NEW IRISH ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY Source text: reut.rs/2tFzWRL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.