LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA:
* SAYS IN JUNE NET SALES AMOUNTED AT EUR 456 MILLION (+9 PCT Y/Y) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, July 7 Many of the major risks U.S. banks face lay beyond their control, according to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains strong.
* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end