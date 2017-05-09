BRIEF-iss recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption
May 9 FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT: EUR 51.7 MILLION, +0.9% Y/Y (+8.0% Y/Y EXCLUDING SALE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES IN Q1 2016)
* Q1 OPERATING INCOME: EUR 141.8 MILLION, +1.2% Y/Y (+5.0% Y/Y EXCLUDING SALE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES IN Q1 2016)
* NET SALES APRIL 2017: EUR 592 MILLION (+59% Y/Y) OF WHICH EUR 308 MILLION ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (+182% Y/Y) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, June 19 Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal judge, an attorney said on Monday.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.