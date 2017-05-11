Fitch: Banco Popular Resolution Raises Questions on Italy Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) The ECB's decision this month to put Spain's Banco Popular into resolution just a few days after the European Commission's agreement for precautionary recapitalisation of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena raises questions about the fate of two other troubled Italian banks, Fitch Ratings says. Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are in talks with the Italian and European authorities regarding precauti