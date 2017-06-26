June 27 Finet Group Ltd

* Group reported a turnover of about hk$10.8 million for year ended 31 march 2017, down about 3.7%

* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017 was about hk$29.1 million versus loss of hk$36 million last year