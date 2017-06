STOCKHOLM Feb 28 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:

* Sees inventory situation in supply chain back to normal level at the end of Q1

* Fredrikson one week ago repeated he expected the inventory situation in the industry to be back to normal levels during Q1 , but says no new information today about inventory level

* Says component shortage in some areas, including "some displays", in the smartphone industry but declines to be more specific

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)