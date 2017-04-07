April 7 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says nomination committee of Fingerprint Cards revises
proposal concerning director fees
* Says nomination committee's revised proposal is that both
director fees and fees for committee work are to remain
unchanged, which would thus entail fixed director fees totaling
SEK 4,050,000
* Says previously submitted proposal amounted to fixed
director fees totaling SEK 4,450,000.
* Says the nomination committee proposes that the Board of
Directors be paid fees totaling SEK 4,050,000, of which SEK
850,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 400,000 to each
other Board member
