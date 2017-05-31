May 31 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says strengthens its position through collaboration with new distributor Arrow Electronics

* Says the collaboration with Hong Kong-based Arrow Electronics will strengthen Fingerprints' position, and help the company develop additional channels into new markets and application areas

* Says previously, Fingerprints has collaborations with 15 distributors, of which the majority are based in Asia