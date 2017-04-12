April 12 Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi which owns 30 percent of Banca Mediolanum, says:

* Bank of Italy, on April 11, asked it to proceed with the sale of its shares in Banca Mediolanum exceeding 9.99 percent

* Bank of Italy said it must sell the shares within 18 months

* it will appeal the decision