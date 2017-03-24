March 24 Finish Line Inc:

* Finish Line reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $557.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.8 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly finish line comparable sales decreased 4.5pct

* Finish line - for fiscal year ending March 3, 2018, co expects comparable sales to increase low-single digits; EPS to be in range of $1.12 to $1.23

* Finish Line Inc - estimate additional week will contribute approximately $0.06 per share to our Q4 and full year fiscal 2018 results

* Finish Line Inc - for fiscal year ending March 3, 2018, finish line expects comparable sales to increase low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: