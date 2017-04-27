April 27 Finlab AG:

* At 2.3 million euros, net profits for 2016 per German commercial code (HGB) clearly exceeded expectations (previous year: 5.2 million euros)

* In 2016, annual results (IFRS) amounted to 14 million euros - more than double previous year (6.5 million euros)