BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
May 16 FINLAB AG:
* FINLAB AG RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 10% FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL
* PLACEMENT PRICE IS EUR 13,00 PER SHARE
* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM ITS CURRENT LEVEL OF EUR 4,538,670.00, EXCLUDING SHAREHOLDER SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, BY UP TO EUR 450,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 4,988,670.00 BY ISSUING UP TO 450,000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.