May 16 FINLAB AG:

* FINLAB AG RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 10% FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* PLACEMENT PRICE IS EUR 13,00 PER SHARE

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM ITS CURRENT LEVEL OF EUR 4,538,670.00, EXCLUDING SHAREHOLDER SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, BY UP TO EUR 450,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 4,988,670.00 BY ISSUING UP TO 450,000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES