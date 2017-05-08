BRIEF-Telcon issues 6th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
May 8 Affecto
* discloses preliminary information regarding its Q1/2017 results and increases revenue outlook 2017
* says Q1/2017 revenue was approximately 30.2 MEUR (Q1/2016: 27.3 MEUR) and operating profit was 1.9 MEUR (Q1/2016: 1.0 MEUR)
* Says expects its FY'17 revenue to be above previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY'17 operating profit to be at same level or below previous year (2016: 6.7 MEUR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
June 19Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* at the request of Maxis, trading in the company's shares has been suspended with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 19 June 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sIw4ze) Further company coverage: