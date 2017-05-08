May 8 Affecto

* discloses preliminary information regarding its Q1/2017 results and increases revenue outlook 2017

* says Q1/2017 revenue was approximately 30.2 MEUR (Q1/2016: 27.3 MEUR) and operating profit was 1.9 MEUR (Q1/2016: 1.0 MEUR)

* Says expects its FY'17 revenue to be above previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY'17 operating profit to be at same level or below previous year (2016: 6.7 MEUR)