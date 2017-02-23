Feb 23 Kesko Oyj

* says in a press release that it has decided to cut 206 jobs and to close 51 stores as part of the integration of Suomen Lahikauppa

* says continues talks on divesting or closing 60 additional stores, as was the condition to the Lahikauppa deal

* Says expects to find buyer for many of the stores that it has put up for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)