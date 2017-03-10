UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 10 (Reuters) -
* Next Games says preliminary price range for planned IPO 7.50 - 7.90 euros
* Says implied market capitalization based on preliminary price range is 138-143 million euros
* Says has received subscription commitments from Swedbank Robur Fonder Ab, certain funds managed by OP Fund Management, Ilmarinen, Varma, certain funds managed by Visio Varainhoito Oy and AMC Networks Ventures LLC
* Says subscription period commences on 13 march, trading expected to begin on Nasdaq First North on or about 24 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.