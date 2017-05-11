May 11 Sampo Oyj
* Q1 pretax profit 430 million euros ($468 million), versus
415 million in Reuters poll
* Q1 P&C insurance combined ratio 87.4 percent versus 87.7
percent in poll
* says group's business areas are expected to report good
operating results for 2017
* says P&C insurance operations are expected to reach a
combined ratio of 87-90 percent for full-year 2017
* Says mark-to-market results are, particularly in life
insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments
* Says continuing low interest rate level also creates a
challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income
instruments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Helsinki Newsroom)