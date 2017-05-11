May 11 Wartsila Oyj Abp

* says will supply main engines for a new and innovative expedition mega yacht, owned by Genting Hong Kong which also owns the MV WERFTEN yards in Germany where the vessel is to be built

* says there is an option for an additional two vessels in this "Endeavor" class series

* says the order with Wartsila was booked in March 2017 Source text: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)