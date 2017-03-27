March 27 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) :

* FINRA and exchanges charge Lek Securities and CEO Samuel F. Lek with aiding and abetting securities fraud

* FINRA - Complaints allege that Lek Securities and Lek aided and abetted "extensive manipulative" trading in customer account "Avalon" from Oct 2010 to June 2015

* FINRA - Lek Securities is also charged with aiding and abetting Avalon's operation of an unregistered broker-dealer