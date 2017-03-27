UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) :
* FINRA and exchanges charge Lek Securities and CEO Samuel F. Lek with aiding and abetting securities fraud
* FINRA - Complaints allege that Lek Securities and Lek aided and abetted "extensive manipulative" trading in customer account "Avalon" from Oct 2010 to June 2015
* FINRA - Lek Securities is also charged with aiding and abetting Avalon's operation of an unregistered broker-dealer Source text for Eikon:
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.