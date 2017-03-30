BRIEF-Balder wins land allocation agreement in Uppsala
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA
March 30 FINRA:
* Receives SEC approval on rule proposal addressing financial exploitation of seniors
* Firms will be required to make reasonable efforts to obtain name and contact information for a trusted contact person for a customer's account
* Firms will be permitted to place temporary hold on disbursement of funds or securities when there is reasonable belief of financial exploitation
* Prior to implementation date, FINRA will amend its new account application template to capture trusted contact person information
* Issued regulatory notice 17-11 announcing a February 5, 2018 effective date for the rule proposal
* You Defeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief financial officer
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd: