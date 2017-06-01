BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd
* Mou for disposal of an associate company
* Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately hk$9.9 million
* Keen Elite Developments to purchase sale shares of about 40 percent of Ultimate Elite Investments for hk$59.5 million
* Vendor is Winrange Investments Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)