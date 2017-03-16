March 16 Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into SP agreement

* Deal for HK$25.5 million

* Vendor has agreed to sell sale shares, representing 5% of issued share capital of target

* Target co is C&C International Healthcare Group, vendor is Eagle Networks Company, purchaser is Major Bright Holdings Ltd